Mexico-based precious metals mining company Fresnillo reported record annual silver production in its fourth quarter production update on Wednesday, totalling 58.7 moz including Silverstream. The FTSE 100 firm said that was an increase of 16.6% over 2016, in line with guidance and primarily as a result of the first complete year of San Julián phase I operating at full capacity, and the start-up of operations at San Julián phase II. Fourth quarter silver production for the three months to 31 ...

