

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) Wednesday said it estimates that the unfavorable currency impact on fourth-quarter sales should be around 6.0% to 6.5%.



In the fourth quarter, 2016, Sanofi's consolidated sales were 8.87 billion euros, excluding Merial sales.



In a statement, Sanofi indicated it will record a charge related to its dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, in the range of 100 million euros after tax, or between approximately 0.08 euros to 0.10 euros of business earnings per share, reflecting depreciation of inventories as well as accelerated depreciation of some tangible and intangible assets in its fourth quarter results.



In Paris, Sanofi shares were trading at 71.76 euros, up 0.81 percent.



