

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release quarterly financial results on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.



Global healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (ABT) will publish its Q4 results before the bell today.



Q4 Guidance:



* Abbott expects Q4 GAAP EPS from cont. ops. of $0.28 - $0.30. * Sees Q4 adj. EPS from cont. ops. to be $0.72 - $0.74; Consensus - $0.73/Shr.



* Sixteen Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 bln.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $5.3 bln * Income from cont. ops. - $765 mln * EPS from cont. ops. - $0.51 * Adj. Income from cont. ops. - $971 mln * Adj. EPS from cont. ops. - $0.65.



Narrows FY17 EPS Outlook:



* Now sees GAAP EPS from cont. ops. to be $0.97 - $0.99. * Now expects adj. EPS from cont. ops. to be $2.48 - $2.50, an increase at the mid-point of guidance range; Consensus - $2.50/Shr.



The company beleves it is well-positioned to achieve the upper end of its initial full-year EPS guidance range.



**



Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) is slated to release its Q4 results before the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $21.82 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $21.0 bln * Net income - $2.3 bln * EPS - $0.95 * Adj. net income - $2.15 bln * Adj. EPS - $0.89.



**



Ford Motor Co. (F) is due to publish its Q4 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $151.8 bln * Net income - $4.6 bln * EPS - $1.15 * Adj. net income - $1.22 bln * Adj. EPS - $0.30.



FY Guidance:



* Tightens adj. EPS target to high end of the range, now at $1.75 - $1.85; Consensus - $1.81/Shr.



**



When the industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. (GE) report its Q4 financial results, analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $34.06 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $33.1 bln * Net income - $3.5 bln * EPS - $0.39 * Non-GAAP net income - $4.1 bln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.46.



Mid-January, the company said it has taken an after-tax GAAP charge of $6.2 billion and that would be reflected in its fourth-quarter financials.



GE Capital noted that it will make a $3 billion statutory cash contribution to its insurance subsidiary in the first quarter of 2018 and about $2 billion annually from 2019 to 2024, for a total of about $15 billion. The company also said GE Capital will also hang up its dividends 'for the foreseeable future.'



FY Outlook:



Sees FY17 EPS in range of $1.05 - $1.10. Expects FY17 adj. EPS of $1.04 - $1.12; Consensus - $1.06/Shr. Expects FY17 revenue of about $125 bln; Consensus - $124.92 bln. Projects FY18 adj. EPS of $1.00 - $1.07; Consensus - $1.00/Shr.



**



Home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) will release its Q4 results before the bell today, with analysts expecting earnings of $3.93 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $5.7 bln * GAAP Net income - $180 mln * GAAP EPS - $2.36 * Ongoing business EPS - $4.33.



Global Cost-Based Pricing & Cost Reduction Initiatives To Reflect In Q4



In 2017, the company experienced significantly elevated raw material prices which are now expected to further increase through 2018. In addition to its pricing action, the company has announced a new $150 million fixed cost reduction initiative that largely impacted its overhead cost including salary headcount and third-party services.



FY17 Guidance:



Now expects GAAP EPS of $11.10 - $11.40 Now sees ongoing EPS of $13.60 - $13.90; Consensus - $13.61/Shr.



**



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX