

BERLIN - Germany's private sector activity maintained growth momentum in January, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The composite output index dropped slightly to 58.8 from December's 80-month high of 58.9. The expected reading was 58.5.



The quickest growth of services businesses activity since March 2011 was offset by a slower, but still-strong, increase in goods production.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed unexpectedly to 57.0 from 55.8 a month ago. Economists had forecast the indicator to fall to 55.5.



On the other hand, the factory PMI fell to 61.2 from 63.3 in December. The score was also below the consensus of 63.0.



