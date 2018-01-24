

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly 12 years in January, flash data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 58.6 from 58.1 in December. The expected reading was 57.9. This was the highest since June 2006.



An acceleration of service sector growth to the fastest since August 2007 was partly countered by a slowdown in manufacturing output growth.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 57.6, up from 56.6 in December. The reading was expected to fall to 56.4 in January.



By contrast, the factory PMI declined to 59.6 from 60.6 in December, while it was forecast to ease to 60.3.



The acceleration of growth pushes the survey data into territory consistent with the economy expanding at a super-strong quarterly rate approaching 1 percent, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said.



