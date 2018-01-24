Information overload is a normal state of mind at the WEF. You regularly run into aimlessly wandering participants who hope that a serendipitous encounter might show them the way to their next panel or revelation.

Information overload is a normal state of mind at the World Economic Forum. You regularly run into aimlessly wandering participants who hope that a serendipitous encounter might show them the way to their next panel or revelation. Since everybody else is often equally lost, artificial intelligence in the form of chatbot "Hibou" is supposed to help. But: Even the machine appears to not quite be on planet Davos. Ever since kindly announcing on Monday night that the welcome remarks would be delayed, it's gone mute. Even when prompted it offers no direction. Humans are left to their own devices, after all.

An uplifting speech by the Pope might help. Alas, he is not in attendance. But he doesn't have to be because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his speech for him. "Only a united people can be successful," as holy Sanskrit scripture declares, "the whole world is a family". Conflict can occur in the WEF family, too. As an unchallenged rumor has it, organizers had to hastily change the large interactive world map in the Congress Center to avoid a scandal: Because it displayed political borders that displeased the Indian delegation, they threatened Modi might cancel. Now the map lacks political borders, but the WEF has Modi. Why are we fighting about borders if we can just delete them?

"As a business leader I have a strong awareness that there is an impatience: That our current model of society is not inclusive, not sustainable, not inspiring."Co-Chair Isabelle Kocher, CEO Engie

In more than an hour of speaking, Modi managed to allude to plenty of Indian history and philosophy, but offered very few actual suggestions for how to solve global challenges. His retro speech ("In 1997, the last time an Indian Prime Minister spoke in Davos, almost no one knew of Osama bin Laden or Harry Potter") rode a reconciliatory wave, while India tries to reconcile its own struggle between economic and democratic liberalization. Freedom of speech and of the press have come under intense pressure during the Modi administration and civil society organizations are being threatened and isolated. Gender equality, too, is at times violently non-existent. A little side note: After my late night arrival at the hotel I ended up taking the elevator with a few members of the Indian delegation.

Man: "What floor?"Me: "Third floor."Man: "What room number?"Me: °_°

On the other side of the feminist spectrum, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used his keynote address yesterday to call for a "critical discussion on the power dynamics of gender," challenging both business and political leaders to seriously tackle systemic inequalities and sexual harassment. He reminded the audience that "recent estimates suggest that economic gender parity could add $1.75 trillion to the United States' GDP". Even more impressively, in China the GDP boost could be as much as $2.5 trillion - "that's bigger than the entire Canadian economy". To top off his liberal victory lap, Trudeau also announced that in Tokyo today, the 10 remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreed on maintaining their alliance after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of it. A clear mark in the Davos snow before the US delegation lands tomorrow night.

No one in an otherwise abundantly optimistic Davos discusses the next phase of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which Germans call "digitalization", without mentioning its key challenge: To include as many people as possible. To make sure that more people gain work through artificial intelligence rather than lose it. Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam - all of them demand that more people receive support to update their skills for the digital era, when education and qualification are the lever of personal welfare. That's why Deutsche Post CEO Frank Appel is tired of another debate: The one about the blessing of Donald Trump's tax reform. While most American business leaders praise it, Appel maintains: The US is ditching a chance to partake in more technological progress. "In the future, it's an increase in productivity that actually promises successful for an economy. And the way to get it is through better education. For which you need money to invest in."

