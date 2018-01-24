Trilliant Networks to Deliver Secure, Managed SMSO Solution for Solarplicity

Solarplicity to leverage cloud-based SMSO solution for advanced prepayment meters to enhance customers' energy experience

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Trilliant, a key technology provider of the most widely used AMI solutions in the United Kingdom, has closed a deal to provide and install more than 100,000 smart meters as a managed service. Trilliant's Smart Meter System Operator (SMSO) solution was chosen to complement the existing large-scale deployments within the U.K. and increase speed to deployment for gas and electricity meters.

Solarplicity will access the SMSO through Trilliant's unique, managed cloud-based service which consists of an operations center and software managed by Trilliant, enabling it to be applied to different business models. Providing a proven, scalable, and secure platform to manage credit and prepayment meters, SMSO lowers setup and operating costs.

With millions of devices connected already, in today's rapidly growing market, Trilliant's SMSO solution is positioned to continue to be utilized for smart metering deployments globally.

"Solarplicity has one simple mission -- to provide customers with renewable electricity and totally affordable energy solutions," said David Elbourne, CEO for Solarplicity. "We are pleased to work with Trilliant to achieve our goal of providing 100 percent renewable, ethical, affordable energy for all."

Solarplicity will self-finance and install the Trilliant SMSO meters to ensure the maximum speed of operation for their clients who will receive the full benefits of a true smart prepayment meter platform.

"We launched this easy-to-deploy solution for environmentally conscious companies who needed a non-resource-intensive solution," said Richard Wiles, vice president of Trilliant Networks. "We are thrilled to be able to provide fast and secure deployments of our Trilliant SMSO cloud-hosted offering for industry leading SMETS1 solutions."

