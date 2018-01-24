In an interview with pv magazine, the president of the Colombian solar energy association SER Colombia, Alejandro Lucio Chaustre, explains what expectations are being created by the upcoming auction for solar and renewables, announced by the Colombian Government at the beginning of November.

pv magazine: Mr. Chaustre, when will the auction for solar and wind, announced by the Colombian government, be held?

Chaustre: Almost certainly before the end of this year. And most likely, the rules of the auction will be established before the end of this government term, which will end in August. So far, however, only a few details are known.

Has SER Colombia an idea of how much renewable energy generation capacity may be allocated?

We believe that at least 1 GW of ...

