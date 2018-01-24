Australian mobile finance technology group eServGlobal (ESG) announced on Wednesday revenue would likely fall short of previously issued guidance due to delays in the signing of certain significant orders. In a trading update for the 14 months ended 31 December 2017, eServGlobal said that revenue for the period was expected to be in the region of 8.3m to 8.5m after agreements worth 3m for the AIM-quoted firm that had been scheduled for completion in December had not been signed until January. ...

