Countrywide said on Wednesday that chief executive officer Alison Platt has resigned, less than a week after the company's shares tumbled on the back of a profit warning. Peter Long has been made executive chairman until a successor is appointed, while Paul Creffield, previously managing director of Commercial Development, has been appointed group operations director with immediate effect. Creffield, whose remit now also includes responsibility for the sales and lettings division, will work ...

