Retirement housebuilder McCarthy & Stone reported a continuation of 'resilient' trading in an update on Wednesday, as investors gathered in London for the group's annual general meeting. The FTSE 250 company said that resilience in the 20 week period to 19 January was despite ongoing subdued conditions within the secondary market. It said that the forward order book including legal completions currently stood at £366m, up from £323m last year, driven by the release of 29 new sites for sale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...