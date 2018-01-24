Napster Names Venesa Hoffmann as Vice President Business Development & Operations, EMEA

Hoffmann brings 20 years of industry expertise to help drive the company's sales strategy and continued growth across Europe, Middle East and Africa

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Global music streaming provider Napster today announced the appointment of Venesa Hoffmann to vice president, business development & operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Hoffmann will be responsible for leading and executing the company's growth strategy, sales, marketing and operations across the region.

"Venesa brings to Napster an extensive business transformation focus and long track record of driving significant growth for consumer and enterprise businesses," said Bill Patrizio, CEO, Napster. "She has outstanding leadership credentials and business experience in delivering compelling solutions for customers and consumers across the technology, digital media and telecom sectors."

"I'm thrilled to join Napster at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Hoffmann. "Napster changed the music industry as we know it forever - and continues develop innovative ways for people to connect with music. I look forward to being part of a talented team to drive business success and results with our partners here in EMEA."

Hoffmann joins Napster after highly successful general management, sales and marketing roles at Vodafone, Microsoft and Autodesk. Most recently she was actively engaged as a management consultant advising on business transformation and strategy for prominent brands in EMEA.

Hoffmann holds a degree in Marketing Communications and Advertising from the University of Hamburg. She speaks German, English, Croatian and French.

About Napster

Napster is a leading subscription streaming music service and a major provider of music streaming technologies and services for businesses. Operating in 34 countries, Napster's proven technologies and unmatched music catalog also power streaming music services for some of the world's most recognized and respected consumer services companies. The Napster premium subscription service gives millions of subscribers unlimited ad-free access to the music they love anywhere, anytime and on any device - online or offline. Napster combines the iconic history of one of the most recognizable music brands in the world with the vast experience and technological platform of Rhapsody International Inc., the industry's first subscription streaming service provider. Napster is headquartered in Seattle, with offices across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, and its respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Rhapsody International Inc. Follow @Napster on Twitter and Facebook, and learn more at www.napster.com.

