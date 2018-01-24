

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly at the end of the year, though marginally, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate rose to 6.6 percent in December from 6.5 percent in November.



Economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 6.5 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people climbed to 1.08 million in December from 1.07 million in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.33 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX