PEX Europe: Build Modern Processes to Deliver Exceptional Business Value

LONDON, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Investment in processes and technology is vital to future business success. PEX Europe aims to help attendees align these goals and will take place in London between 16-18 April 2018.

Key sessions at PEX Europe:

Graham Duff ; Royal Air Force (RAF) Pilot and former Red Arrow will inspire you with a briefing on how his time with the Red Arrows taught him the constant strive for perfection. If you believe that there's always room for improvement then do not miss this once in a lifetime talk.

will inspire you with a briefing on how his time with the Red Arrows taught him the constant strive for perfection. If you believe that there's always room for improvement then do not miss this once in a lifetime talk. Howard Blackith, Director, NHS Procurement Transformation Programme, UK Department of Health will be talking us through The NHS Procurement Transformation Programme that will save £2.4 billion in 4 years and involve 1.4 million health service employees.

will be talking us through The NHS Procurement Transformation Programme that will save £2.4 billion in 4 years and involve 1.4 million health service employees. Hash Ladha, Chief Operating Officer, Oasis will be sharing best-practice leadership techniques that allowed him to grow his business to an award-winning initiatives.

The Jaguar Land Rover 2017 attendees said this event is, "Extremely useful to understand the trends and changes through open discussions with peers from the industry. A 'must attend' event for process professionals."

Over 60 industry experts are ready to share their experiences with design thinking, process architecture, change management, culture and digital transformation; and the results they've garnered. You will hear from thought-leaders from big names such as the NHS, LEGO, Swarovski, OASIS & Warehouse, Goldman Sachs, BP, Warner Bros. and many more in these key sessions.

Joel De Figueiredo, Senior Conference Director, PEX Europe, said: "Growing the process excellence community in Europe has been an absolute pleasure. Ultimately, it doesn't matter what industry you're from because we're all boiling with the same water... people. Bringing these leaders in to talk strategy, performance and execution has allowed us to deliver a viral conference, and I can't wait for the next one."

About PEX Europe

Process Excellence Europe will see Heads and Directors of Transformation, Process Excellence, Lean Six Sigma, Continuous Improvement and many more meet to learn, share and challenge everything you need to lead your business into continued success.

Useful links:

https://www.opexweekeurope.com

https://www.opexweekeurope.com/agenda-mc

For more information email PEX Europe marketing team:

Sophie.boyle@iqpc.co.uk or call +44-0207-3689332