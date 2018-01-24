

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level seen since 1975, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in three months to November, the same rate as in three months to August, and in line with expectations. This was the joint lowest since 1975. In the same of 2016, the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.



The number of people out of work totaled 1.44 million, which was little changed compared with June to August.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 75.3 percent from 74.5 percent a year ago. The rate was the joint highest since records began in 1971.



Average weekly earnings including bonuses grew 2.5 percent and that excluding bonuses increased 2.4 percent from last year.



