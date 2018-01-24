

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as the dollar index fell below the 90.00 threshold for the first time since December amid increasing investor concern over protectionist trade policies from President Donald Trump.



The euro hit a fresh three-year peak as investors looked ahead to Thursday's ECB meeting for clues on the outlook for monetary policy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points or 0.21 percent at 5,523 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Tuesday.



Eurofins Scientific fell 1.5 percent after the food testing services company announced the successful acquisition of Craft Technologies.



Suez shares slumped more than 16 percent. The utility lowered its 2017 earnings targets, citing costs related to political instability in Spain.



Veolia Environnement tumbled 3.2 percent after selling its U.S. industrial cleaning services division for $120 million in an all-cash transaction.



Construction firm Colas inched up 0.2 percent after acquiring a British firm.



Sanofi shares rose 1.4 percent. The drug giant said it estimates the unfavorable currency impact on fourth-quarter sales would be around 6.0-6.5 percent.



In economic releases, France's private sector strengthened in January, largely driven by services activity, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index came in at 59.7, broadly unchanged from the prior survey period and only just shy of November's six-and-a-half year peak of 60.3.



The services PMI rose unexpectedly to 59.3 from 59.1 in December while the factory PMI fell more-than-expected to 58.1 from 58.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX