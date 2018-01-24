DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial Vending Machines Market Analysis By Type (Carousel Vending, Coil Vending), By Product (Maintenance, Repair & Operations, PPE), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial vending machines market is estimated to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2025

The growing need for downtime cost reduction in companies is expected to foster the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industrial vending machines are expected to lower operational downtime by enabling the company to manage its inventory efficiently. Moreover, the equipment is available in different types such as carousel and coil vending machines. The equipment is designed by OEMs as per the end-use. The equipment enables long-term cost saving, thereby improving the company's efficiency.

The increasing regulations in companies concerning employee safety are expected to stimulate the growth of the market. Vending machines for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are increasingly being implemented in manufacturing and oil & gas companies to enable the efficient usage of protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, and helmets, among others. Furthermore, Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) machines are installed at maintenance facilities in aviation industries, where downtime affects the business operations in a significant way.

OEMs are developing industrial vending machines that are IoT-enabled. For instance, vending machines are connected to the internet that enables data management of the inventory usage and the tracking of inventory to prevent fraudulent activities such as theft. Moreover, these products are connected to the cloud to enable remote access to data. Thus, the company can carry out effective management of the inventory and prevent unnecessary expenses on inventory replenishment.

The market comprises a few big players such as AutoCrib, Inc. and Fastenal Company that are mainly involved in the manufacturing and distribution of this equipment. Additionally, these players provide services such as consulting and maintenance.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Industrial coil vending machines are expected to be widely adopted over the forecast period due their large inventory holding capacity

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment, registering a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automation processes across various industries in this region

is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment, registering a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automation processes across various industries in this region Small and Medium Enterprises are increasingly adopting industrial vending equipment owing to its long-term benefits of cost saving

Manufacturing companies are expected to implement vending equipment on a large scale for the efficient monitoring of inventory

Personal and Protective Equipment (PPE) is predicted to be the fastest-growing product segment, registering a CAGR of 9.2% over the next eight years owing to the increased emphasis on employee safety

Key industry participants include AutoCrib, Inc., Apex Industrial Technologies LLC, Silkron, SupplyPro, Inc., Fastenal Company, SupplyPoint, CribMaster, CMT Industrial Solutions, IVM Ltd., Brammer, and Grainger, Inc., among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industrial Vending Machines Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Industrial Vending Machines Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Industrial Vending Machine Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Industrial Vending Machines - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.4 Industrial Vending Machines Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Cost saving

3.4.1.2 Usage monitoring and control

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 High equipment cost

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Industrial Vending Machines - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Industrial Vending Machines - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Industrial Vending Machines Market - Company Ranking, 2016



Chapter 4 Industrial Vending Machines Type Outlook

4.1 Industrial Vending Machines Market Share By Type, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Carousel Vending Machine

4.3 Coil Vending Machine

4.4 Others



Chapter 5 Industrial Vending Machines Product Outlook

5.1 Industrial Vending Machines Market Share By Product, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO)

5.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Industrial Vending Machines End-use Outlook

6.1 Industrial Vending Machines Market Share By End-use, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Manufacturing

6.3 Oil & Gas

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Industrial Vending Machines Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Apex Industrial Technologies LLC

SupplyPro Inc.

SupplyPoint

AutoCrib Inc.

Silkron

Fastenal Company

CribMaster

CMT Industrial Solutions

IVM Ltd.

Brammer

W.W. Grainger Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rqvc5/industrial?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716