Despite raised forecasts, last year's revenue and EBIDTA were lower than those registred in 2016. Shipments grew year-on-year, from 8.2 GW to 8.5 GW.

According to preliminary estimates, German inverter manufacturer, SMA Solar Technology AG increased its inverter sales from 8.2 GW in 2016 to 8.5 GW last year. This is a new sales record, said company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Sales are expected to exceed € 890 million, a decrease from 2016, when revenue was €946.7 million. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell ...

