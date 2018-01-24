Customer Contact: Delivering World Class Service Through Intelligent Customer Contact With a Human Touch

GLASGOW, Scotland, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Delivering world class services has never been more critical as today's businesses continue to be disrupted with new technologies and thriving competition.

On 12-15 March, 2018, the European flagship of the LARGEST global customer contact event series, Customer Contact Week (CCW) Europe returns to the UK following a hugely successful event in 2017. This year the event will bring together Customer Contact experts, data disruptors and C-suite delegates, bridging what we think is a gap in the market by offering real-life case studies from the biggest names in the industry.

Over 60 industry experts are ready to share their experiences with Customer Contact and how it has transformed their businesses. With 24 interactive discussion groups taking place across the event attendees will also get the chance to hear from thought-leaders from major organisations such as Mimecast, Vodafone, Estee Lauder, Thomson Reuters, Missguided, Argos, Concur and many more in what will be thought-provoking sessions.

2017 attendees Oxford City Council and Cambridge University Press stated respectively: "We are looking at moving our Customer Service provision up a notch and gaining insight from this event is invaluable in helping us be more customer centric" and "Very good insight into other industries coping with the fast moving pace of customer service"

Key sessions at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Europe 2018:

Mark Beaumont - athlete, adventurer, entrepreneur ; performing under extreme circumstances, Mark talks us through cycling around the world in 78 days, particularly focusing on one man on a mission and uniting the team around it, pushing new boundaries both physically and psychologically.

Onno Hoffmann - Vice President Customer Service, Deutsche Telekom. Onno will focus on what Deutsche has done to deliver the promise of AI and social customer care and will also talk about Deutsche Telekom's digital transformation to bridge what some consider to be the North and South Pole in customer care: Empathy and Artificial Intelligence

Experts Jane McCall , Executive Transformation & Change Director and Claire Carroll , Head of Member and Customer Services, from The Co-operative Group will bring you a powerful multi-awards winning story of how COOP has revived their business from a £2.5bn loss, by focusing on re-establishing the relationship with their customers.

Cathy Gu, Senior Conference Director, CCW Europe, said: "Partnering with business to deliver insights and world class service is a major step for customer contact to become more strategic in customer centric transformation. In the age of digital, providing that human touch to both your customers and employees will be the winning recipe. CCW 2018 is where key strategies are shared and the future is shaped. I look forward to meeting you in Glasgow in March!"

Customer Contact Week Europe conference is part of the Global Customer Contact Week series, a world-leading collection of events specifically catered to customer care, CX, and contact centre leaders. This year attendee's should expect more inspiring speakers, more educational content, more community-oriented networking, and the same unforgettable experiences!

Useful links:

https://www.ccweurope.com/

https://www.ccweurope.com/agenda-download

For more information email the European Customer Contact marketer:

Sophie.boyle@iqpc.co.uk or call +44(0207)368-9332