

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's money supply growth accelerated at the end of the year, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Wednesday.



M3, the broad measure of money supply, climbed 7.7 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 7.0 percent rise in November.



Similarly, the annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, quickened to 16.9 percent in December from 15.0 percent in the prior month.



Data also revealed that net foreign assets grew at a faster rate of 4.0 percent yearly to BGN 51.73 billion in December, following a 1.2 percent increase in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX