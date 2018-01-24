Shire plc: FDA Grants Approval to Shire for Technology Transfer of CINRYZE Drug Product Manufacturing Process to Vienna, Austria Manufacturing Site

FDA Grants Approval to Shire for Technology Transfer of CINRYZE (C1 esterase inhibitor [human]) Drug Product Manufacturing Process to Vienna, Austria Manufacturing Site





Second production source for Cinryze drug product strengthens Shire's ability

to meet growing patient demand

Dublin, Ireland - January 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the global biotechnology leader in rare diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the technology transfer of CINRYZE (C1 esterase inhibitor [human]) drug product manufacturing process to its Vienna, Austria manufacturing site. CINRYZE is an injectable prescription medicine that is used to help prevent swelling and/or painful attacks in teenagers and adults with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), a rare genetic disease.

"With the FDA's approval of the tech transfer, we are pleased to strengthen our supply reliability for adult and adolescent HAE patients who count on Cinryze to help prevent attacks," said Matt Walker, Head of Technical Operations.

Shire will begin commercial manufacturing of Cinryze drug product in Vienna in the first quarter of 2018. Cinryze will also continue to be produced by a third-party supplier, providing an additional supply source to meet patient demand.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that is thought to affect between 1 in 10,000 and 1 in 50,000 people in the world. HAE can cause attacks of swelling in any part of the body, but the most common locations include the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. HAE attacks affecting the throat are potentially life-threatening, because patients are at risk of suffocation. The swelling in an HAE attack is sometimes painful and can happen without warning or an obvious trigger, lasting for days if untreated.

CINRYZE (C1 esterase inhibitor [human]) is one of the leading therapies approved for the treatment of HAE in adolescent and adult patients. CINRYZE can help reduce how often attacks occur, how severe they are, and how long they last. Shire's OnePath program offers patients help with their access to the therapy and product support needs.



Indication and Important Safety Information

CINRYZE (C1 esterase inhibitor [human])

What is CINRYZE?

CINRYZE was the first C1 esterase inhibitor (https://www.cinryze.com/hereditary-angioedema-glossaryc1inh) (C1-INH) proven to help prevent swelling attacks in teenagers and adults. CINRYZE can help reduce the frequency, severity and length of attacks.

How CINRYZE works

The exact cause for the symptoms experienced by people with hereditary angioedema (https://www.cinryze.com/hereditary-angioedema-glossaryhae) (HAE) is not known. However, most people with HAE either do not have enough of an important protein called C1-INH, or it doesn't work the way it should. Because CINRYZE helps increase plasma levels of C1-INH activity, it may help reduce HAE symptoms.

Important Safety Information

You should not use CINRYZE if you have had life-threatening immediate hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis to the product.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have an indwelling catheter/access device in one of your veins; have a history of blood clots, heart disease, or stroke; or are taking birth control pills or androgens. Also tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or planning to breastfeed. It is not known if CINRYZE can harm your unborn baby, or if CINRYZE passes into your milk and if it can harm your baby.

Allergic reactions may occur with CINRYZE. Call your healthcare provider or get emergency support services right away if you have any of the following symptoms: wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, turning blue (look at lips and gums), fast heartbeat, swelling of the face, faintness, rash, hives.

Serious blood clots may occur with CINRYZE. Call your healthcare provider or get emergency support services right away if you have any of the following symptoms: pain and/or swelling of an arm or leg with warmth over the affected area, discoloration of an arm or leg, unexplained shortness of breath, chest pain or discomfort that worsens on deep breathing, unexplained rapid heart rate, numbness or weakness on one side of the body.

Because CINRYZE is made from human blood, it may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents, e.g., viruses and, theoretically, the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) agent.

The most common side effects seen with CINRYZE were headache, nausea, rash, and vomiting. These are not all the possible side effects of CINRYZE. Tell your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch (http://www.fda.gov/medwatch), or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see the Full Prescribing Information (http://pi.shirecontent.com/PI/PDFs/Cinryze_USA_ENG.pdf).

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com (mailto:christoph.brackmann@shire.com) +41 795 432 359 Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com (mailto:sun.kim@shire.com) +1 617 588 8175 Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com (mailto:rcoates@shire.com) +44 203 549 0874 Media Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com (mailto:lisa.adler@shire.com) +1 617 588 8607 Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com (mailto:kjoyce@shire.com) +1 781 482 2779

