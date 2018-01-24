AIM-listed British chocolatier Hotel Chocolat posted a jump in revenue on Wednesday. In the 13 weeks to the end of December 2017, total group revenue rose 15% from the year before, with growth in the retail, digital and wholesale channels. The company opened 10 new stores in the six months to the end of December, taking total UK stores to 100. Hotel Chocolat, which is due to release its results for the six months to 31 December on 21 February, said trading since December remains in line with ...

