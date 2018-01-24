Online estate agent Purplebricks has announced plans to launch into the New York market in the second quarter of this year. The AIM-listed company said on Wednesday that it is already recruiting local real estate experts in the area and has established an office in Midtown Manhattan. It added that the US team, led by Eric Eckardt and Phil Felice, and supported by founders Michael and Kenny Bruce, have "considerable" local knowledge and expertise of the real estate market in the area. ...

