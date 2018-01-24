Fever-Tree fizzed higher on Wednesday as the posh tonic maker said the outcome for the full-year will be "comfortably ahead" of market expectations on the back of "very strong" growth. In a trading update for the year to the end of December, the company said it expects full-year revenue to be up around 66% on 2016 at £169m, with sales in the second half expected to be up 58%. In the UK, the performance was "exceptionally strong" again, with Fever-Tree gaining market share and ending the year as ...

