

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Wednesday as the dollar index dropped below the 90.00 threshold for the first time since December amid increasing investor concern over protectionist trade policies from President Donald Trump.



The euro hit a fresh three-year peak as investors looked ahead to Thursday's ECB meeting for clues on the outlook for monetary policy.



The pound, meanwhile, hovered near its highest level since the U.K.'s Brexit referendum in June 2016 after unexpectedly strong U.K. employment data.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed today that the U.K. jobless rate held steady at 4.3 percent in the three months to November, the same rate as in three months to August and the lowest level seen since 1975.



Separately, Eurozone private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly 12 years in January, flash data from IHS Markit showed as acceleration of service sector growth to the fastest since August 2007 was partly countered by a slowdown in manufacturing output growth.



The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 58.6 from 58.1 in December. The expected reading was 57.9.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down about 0.1 percent at 402.68 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.2 percent.



Ahold Delhaize shares fell 3.4 percent. The Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company reported muted growth in fourth-quarter sales at constant exchange rates.



Apple supplier AMS plunged 8 percent after JP Morgan lowered its rating.



Marks and Spencer Group dropped 1.5 percent to extend losses after announcing plans to close its London distribution center.



Suez shares slumped more than 16 percent in Paris. The utility lowered its 2017 earnings targets, citing costs related to political instability in Spain.



On the positive side, Novartis rallied 2.8 percent after its 2017 sales and profits topped forecasts.



Danish business conglomerate Maersk jumped nearly 3 percent on reports that it is seeking a partner for its drilling unit.



