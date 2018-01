MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation slowed in December, the statistical office INE reported Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.2 percent increase registered in November. Excluding energy, producer prices grew 1.9 percent.



Among components, intermediate goods prices advanced the most by 3.3 percent. Prices of energy and consumer goods increased 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Equipment goods prices grew only 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.2 percent versus 0.5 percent increase logged in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX