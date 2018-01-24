Eclipse Legal Systems Announces App for Legal Services Firms

BRADFORD, England, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eclipse Legal Systems, the Law Society's sole endorsed software provider, has today announced the release of TouchPoint App - a native app enabling law firms and legal organisations to offer self-service control to their customers via their mobile phones.

TouchPoint App complements Eclipse's existing TouchPoint+ self-service portal, which is a device-independent and interactive online experience for legal service providers, their business partners and clients, using real-time data from Eclipse's core Proclaim Case and Practice Management solution.

TouchPoint+ provides a broad self-service toolset enabling online tracking, document signing, direct messaging, and real-time graphical MI. TouchPoint App refines this suite into tools most suited for smartphones, enabling law firms and legal service providers to offer multiple access points for their customers, dependent upon need and context. An optimised experience is designed specifically for iOS and Android smartphones, and enables:

Push notifications -update messages automatically sent to a customer's phone at defined points in the case and matter workflow

Display of key stages reached, and what further tasks need to be completed

Contact options, including the ability to attach a message or image to the specific file being worked on

A customisable environment carrying the firm's colours, logos and branding

Eclipse's Marketing Director, Darren Gower, comments:

"TouchPoint App is the latest development to empower law firms and really enable them to create a customer-centric service model. Our goal is to provide technology to our customers that helps them to do things better, faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively. TouchPoint App is deliberately positioned as a low-cost option for our customers so that there are no barriers for them to provide the highest levels of service and transparency."

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 25,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

Usdaw

Co-operative Legal Services

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

