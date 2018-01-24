sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.01.2018 | 12:10
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 24

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 23-January-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue193.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue 196.13p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 23-January-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue76.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue76.53p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP27.67m
Borrowing Level:17%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

