Global Wearable Camera Market 2018: Sports & Fitness, Military & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Others - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023

The wearable camera market was valued at US$2.958 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$8.143 billion in 2023 exhibiting a robust CAGR of 18.39% during the forecast period.

The wearable camera market was valued at US$2.958 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$8.143 billion in 2023 exhibiting a robust CAGR of 18.39% during the forecast period.

Wearable cameras can be considered as an extension of the smartphone camera that enables hands-free functionality, thereby allowing users to capture pictures by using both body or head mounts. At present, wearable camera market includes cameras used for sports and adventure activities, public safety, and consumer applications. Sports and fitness is one of the largest segment of the global wearable camera market.



Growing demand for adventure holiday including hiking and cycling by customers across the globe is augmenting the demand for wearable cameras to capture thrilling moments. Moreover, the demand for these cameras for public safety in order to check citizens' behavior and prevent both police misconduct and frivolous citizen complaints is also propelling the growth of global wearable camera market.



Emerging trends in the social media sharing have increased the need to capture the moment in various activities. New technologies such as 360 vision, artificial intelligence and others are creating new opportunities in the wearable camera market. Intelligent software and cloud capabilities have enabled the limitless capturing of the moment without worrying about the size of storage.



However, the use of such cameras is not prominent for industrial and lifelogging on account of the issues such as limited battery life. Limited public usage and privacy issues are also acting as a barrier to the market growth.



Competitive intelligence and company profiles sections analyze key players in the market, their growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Digital Ally, Apple, Panasonic, Garmin, GoPro, iON, Narrative, VIEVU, and Xiaomi.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Segmentations

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Supplier Outlook

4.6. Industry Outlook

4.7. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Wearable Camera Market Forecast by End User Industry (US$ billion)

5.1. Sports and Fitness

5.2. Military and Defense

5.3. Manufacturing

5.4. Healthcare

5.5. Others



6. Wearable Camera Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

6.1. Americas

6.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

6.2.2. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Investment Analysis

7.2. Recent Deals

7.3. Strategies of Key Players



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Digital Ally

8.2. Apple

8.3. Panasonic

8.4. Garmin

8.5. GoPro

8.6. iON

8.7. Narrative

8.8. VIEVU

8.9. Xiaomi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mxsff/global_wearable?w=5





