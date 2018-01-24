Please Allow GlobalMeetto Reintroduce Itself: PGi Unveils GlobalMeet 5.0 to Deliver a Superior Web Conferencing Experience

Upgraded technology brings fresh look and new UI for virtual meetings

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today PGi, the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration solutions, launches GlobalMeet 5.0, its upgraded unified communications & collaboration (UC&C) product. Release 5.0 dramatically improves the user experience by making it easier for participants to join, share and interact in online meetings.This new release allows quicker and more effective team engagement and collaboration, while also meeting the needs of global IT teams.

With a fresh, modern look and new design, PGi has reinvented its flagship audio, video and web collaboration solution, GlobalMeet. GlobalMeet fully leverages HTML5 and WebRTC technologies to ensure a high-quality, intuitive user experience, coupled with around-the-clock, live user support delivered by PGi's award-winning customer service team. After extensive user testing, GlobalMeet redesigned common web conferencing features including how to join, how to screen share and how to control audio within a web meeting.

Wainhouse Research Senior Analyst & Partner, Marc Beattie stated, "Collaboration service providers have to present a user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) that is both intuitive, but can still be scaled to meet the needs of a major enterprises. A stronger UI, that delivers on a high-quality UX means stronger brand loyalty with end-users."

Patrick Harper, Chief Technology Officer, PGi, said, "PGi is committed to helping IT teams manage enterprise collaboration and to helping users get work done. And the new GlobalMeet delivers on that promise, beautifully. There are many options for collaboration in the market, but PGi has spent the last 25 years obsessing about getting it right for the user. GlobalMeet connects teams with the highest quality, easiest-to-use audio, video and web conferencing solution while our platform upgrades establish a clear path for the development of additional communications features that will drive enterprise productivity."

What You Need to Know:

Users will now experience key new elements of GlobalMeet 5.0 including:

Take the guesswork out of how to use web conferencing: GlobalMeet is the easiest-to-use collaboration solution built on user testing and iterative feedback.

Check out the new functionality for GlobalMeet and register for a free trial today.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. "‚ PGi

PGi is the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services. For more than 25 years, our broad portfolio of products has served the end-to-end collaboration needs of enterprises. Accessible anywhere, anytime and on any device, PGi's award-winning collaboration solutions drive productivity and teamwork for approximately 45,000 customers around the world. To learn more, visit us atpgi.com.

