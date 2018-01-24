

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $281.5 million, or $1.84 per share. This was higher than $255.5 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $3.41 billion. This was up from $2.92 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $281.5 Mln. vs. $255.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q4): $3.41 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.30 - $8.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX