What you need to know:



There will be a GCF/TIP release 3.6.1 implemented in GCF production environment on Monday, April 23, 2018. The first draft 3.6.1-TIP specification will be published by Monday February 12, 2018.



TIP Protocol changes are related to:



-- New fields in message: BondReportExternal -- Modifications to the content in the SuspensionReason field in OrderbookState message



Related to the release also new salmon indexes and ESG transparency ranking calculations content will be introduced.



Please note that this is an advance notice of future 3.6.1 release and that the next release for GCF is version 3.6.0 on February 26, 2018.



GCF release timeline:



February 26, 2018: Release version 3.6.0



April 23, 2018: Release version 3.6.1



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com