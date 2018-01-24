Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, has been named to the 2018 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Index by Corporate Knights. Corporate Knights, a Toronto based media and investment advisory company, released the 2018 index at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Global 100 companies represent the top 2 percent in the world on sustainability performance. To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights analyzed 7,425 companies against global industry peers on a suite of 17 quantitative key performance indicators.

"Our business is rooted in anticipating and addressing global trends-like climate change-that impact the way we live, work and move," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive of Ingersoll Rand. "By helping our global customers address these challenges through innovative solutions, we are doing the right thing for our communities, our environment and our business. We are proud to be included on the 2018 Global 100 index, as sustainability in all its forms is central to our strategy and our future business success."

In 2014, Ingersoll Rand publicly committed to increase its energy efficiency and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) related to its operations and products. The company's Climate Commitment includes a 50 percent reduction in the greenhouse gas refrigerant footprint of its products by 2020 and lower-global warming potential alternatives across its portfolio by 2030; a $500 million investment in product-related research and development to fund the long-term reduction of GHG emissions; and a 35 percent reduction in the greenhouse gas footprint of its own operations by 2020.

Ingersoll Rand's Climate Commitment has enabled the avoidance of 6.7 million metric tons of CO 2 e globally from its products compared to a 2013 baseline, equal to the emissions from the energy used in 700,000 homes for one year. The company also has reduced the GHG intensity of its operations by 23 percent when compared to a 2013 baseline.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

