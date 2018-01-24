Global Microcars Markets, 2018-2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microcars in Units.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Daimler AG (Germany)
- Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (India)
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Groupe PSA (France)
- Piaggio & C. Spa (Italy)
- Renault S.A. (France)
- Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)
- Tata Motors Limited (India)
- Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
- Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW & ANALYSIS
- Microcars
- Pacing Up to Alter Global Auto Landscape
- Urban Transpiration Issues to the Fore
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Sustainable Vehicles
- Need for Businesses to Embrace Microcars
- Consumer Perceptions
- A Major Hindrance for Adoption of Microcars
- Low Volumes and High Costs Lead to Higher Prices
- Changing Perceptions of Transportation Bode Well for Microcars
- Peek into Major Growth Drivers
- High Fuel Prices
- Government Efforts
- Advanced Technology Plug-Ins
- Endeavors by Vehicle Makers
- Key Market Inhibitors
- Safety Features
- Urban and Rural Setting
- Outlook
2. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY
- Global Automobile Production on a Growth Avenue
- Opportunity Indicators
- Automotive Industry
- A Global Market with Local Connotations
- Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
- Expanding Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific
- China & India to Play Important Role
- Chinese Growth Cools Down but Still Growing at a Healthy Rate
- Mini Electric Cars Gaining Prominence
- Aiming at Global Leadership in Electric Car Market
- India: A Promising Market for Small Cars
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Microcars
- A Niche Segment
- Peek into Select Microcar Models
4. TRENDS AND ISSUES
- Microcars Go Electric
- Growing Trend towards Small and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles
- Fuel Efficiency and Vehicle Emission Standards Gain Increased Focus
- Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World
- Hybrid Cars to Remain in Race in Near Term
- Government Incentives Driving the Microelectric Car Segment
- Changing Mobility Trends Affect Design Changes
- Safety Aspect Remains High Priority among Consumers
- Stringent Eco-Norms and Safety Rules to Increase Prices of Microcars
- Adoption of E-Trikes Gains Momentum in Indonesia
- Foray of Quadricycle Microcars in Israel
- Small Engine Compact Cars to Witness Robust Demand
- Convergence
- A Highlighting Feature
- Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize Driving Experience
- In-Car Internet Connectivity
- The Next Mega Trend
- Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- History and Evolution
- Endearing Benefits of Microcars
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- Mini Unveils Electric Powered Concept
- BYD to Launch Small Electric Vehicles for Rural Markets
- Mahindra Unveils 'e2oPlus'
- Honda and Kabuku Launch New Micro Car
- Mahindra Launches e2o Electric Car in the UK
- Micro Mobility Systems Unveils Prototype of Electric Microlino
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Suzuki Stops Sales of Celerio in Australia
- Mercedes Benz to Move to All Electric Propulsion for Smart in the US
- Siparex Acquires Majority Stake in Ligier
- PSA Peugeot Citron Changes Name to Groupe PSA
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)
- The United States (5)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (16)
- France (5)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (5)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56bqms/global_microcars?w=5
