Global Microcars Markets, 2018-2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microcars in Units.



The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Daimler AG ( Germany )

) Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited ( India )

) Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Groupe PSA ( France )

) Piaggio & C. Spa ( Italy )

) Renault S.A. ( France )

) Suzuki Motor Corporation ( Japan )

) Tata Motors Limited ( India )

) Toyota Motor Corporation ( Japan )

) Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW & ANALYSIS



Microcars

Pacing Up to Alter Global Auto Landscape

Urban Transpiration Issues to the Fore

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Sustainable Vehicles

Need for Businesses to Embrace Microcars

Consumer Perceptions

A Major Hindrance for Adoption of Microcars

Low Volumes and High Costs Lead to Higher Prices

Changing Perceptions of Transportation Bode Well for Microcars

Peek into Major Growth Drivers

High Fuel Prices

Government Efforts

Advanced Technology Plug-Ins

Endeavors by Vehicle Makers

Key Market Inhibitors

Safety Features

Urban and Rural Setting

Outlook

2. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY



Global Automobile Production on a Growth Avenue

Opportunity Indicators

Automotive Industry

A Global Market with Local Connotations

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Expanding Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific

China & India to Play Important Role

& to Play Important Role Chinese Growth Cools Down but Still Growing at a Healthy Rate

Mini Electric Cars Gaining Prominence

Aiming at Global Leadership in Electric Car Market

India : A Promising Market for Small Cars

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Microcars

A Niche Segment

Peek into Select Microcar Models

4. TRENDS AND ISSUES



Microcars Go Electric

Growing Trend towards Small and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles

Fuel Efficiency and Vehicle Emission Standards Gain Increased Focus

Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World

Hybrid Cars to Remain in Race in Near Term

Government Incentives Driving the Microelectric Car Segment

Changing Mobility Trends Affect Design Changes

Safety Aspect Remains High Priority among Consumers

Stringent Eco-Norms and Safety Rules to Increase Prices of Microcars

Adoption of E-Trikes Gains Momentum in Indonesia

Foray of Quadricycle Microcars in Israel

Small Engine Compact Cars to Witness Robust Demand

Convergence

A Highlighting Feature

Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize Driving Experience

In-Car Internet Connectivity

The Next Mega Trend

Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



History and Evolution

Endearing Benefits of Microcars

6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Mini Unveils Electric Powered Concept

BYD to Launch Small Electric Vehicles for Rural Markets

Mahindra Unveils 'e2oPlus'

Honda and Kabuku Launch New Micro Car

Mahindra Launches e2o Electric Car in the UK

Micro Mobility Systems Unveils Prototype of Electric Microlino

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Suzuki Stops Sales of Celerio in Australia

of Celerio in Mercedes Benz to Move to All Electric Propulsion for Smart in the US

to Move to All Electric Propulsion for Smart in the US Siparex Acquires Majority Stake in Ligier

PSA Peugeot Citron Changes Name to Groupe PSA

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)

The United States (5)

(5) Japan (8)

(8) Europe (16)

(16) France (5)

(5)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56bqms/global_microcars?w=5



