Vascular Grafts Market Worth 3.80 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research "Vascular Graft Marketby Indication (EVAR, Abdominal Aneurysm Repair, Thoracic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Repair), Raw Material (Polyester, ePTFE, Polyurethane, Biosynthetic), End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Center) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.67 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include in the aging population and the associated increase in the prevalence of aneurysms, rise in end-stage renal disorders, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Polyester grafts segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By raw material, the Vascular Grafts Market is segmented into ePTFE grafts, polyester grafts, polyurethane grafts, and biosynthetic grafts. Polyester grafts are likely to dominate this market in 2017. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by various factors such as high demand for polyester material-based grafts owing to its various benefits such as a long lifespan and high patency and porousness.

The endovascular aneurysm repair segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By indications, the Vascular Grafts Market is categorized into endovascular aneurysm repair or EVAR (including abdominal aortic aneurysms repair and thoracic aneurysm repair), hemodialysis access, and peripheral vascular aneurysm. The EVAR segment is estimated to account for the largest market share owing to the high demand for endovascular aneurysms repair procedures. The EVAR segment is further bifurcated into abdominal aneurysm repair and thoracic aneurysms repair. The abdominal aneurysm repair subsegment will occupy the largest market as a majority of aneurysms occur in the abdominal region.

Hospitals are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

By end user, the Vascular Grafts Market is bifurcated into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The high growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising number of minimally invasive surgical procedures in hospitals & cardiac centers and the favorable reimbursement scenario for hospital procedures in most developed countries.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Vascular Grafts Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate this market in 2017. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and research and development in the field of vascular grafts are propelling the growth of the Vascular Grafts Market in this region.

Key players operating in Vascular Grafts Market are B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), Cardinal Health (US), Cook Medical (US), Endologix (US), LeMaitre Vascular (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Maquet (Germany), Terumo (Japan), and Gore Medical (US).

