

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Wednesday said it expects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $6.85 to $7.10. Total sales are expected between $62.5 billion to $64.0 billion, including organic sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7 per share on sales of $63.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In fiscal 2017, adjusted earnings per share were $6.65 and sales were $59.8 billion.



Free cash flow for the year is expected in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes said, 'Our outlook demonstrates how our strategic investments are paying off. We are innovating for growth and expect all of our businesses to grow sales and earnings in 2018.'



Hayes continued, 'In 2018, we expect accelerating organic sales and adjusted earnings per share growth along with strong cash generation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX