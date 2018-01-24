Laminate Boards Market to Gain From Rising Demand for Durable Furniture & Home Equipment Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global laminate boards market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for boards with durability and resistance. Laminated boards and composite-ply are produced from tropical bamboo species; namely Gigantochloa Scortechinii. These comprise laminated three-layer bamboo strips and single-layer bamboo strips coupled with two layers of wood veneers particularly. Elements such as Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) and Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde (PRF) are normally used in binding the boards together. Boards and single strips are then tested for gluing, mechanical and physical properties. Laminator offer uniform density, thickness and tolerance to particleboards. Other characteristics such as dimensional stability, strength and workability add to its fabrication and ultimate performance of the product.

Further, high-pressure laminates, thermally fused laminates and resin-saturated decorative papers, vinyl films, and wood veneers are some universal types of overlay materials functional to particleboard substrates. Now-a-days, MDF leads in wood veneers, vinyl films, and intermediate basis weight decorative papers along with resin decorative papers. One of the most significant characteristics of MDF is its face and edge qualities. Since veneers and papers have reduced in thickness; substrate quality becomes more important then. Hence, the most common lamination processes are functional only on overlay material to the substrate by cold or hot pressing with either flat or continuous laminating presses. Overall, the market growth is expected to augment during the forecast period.

Laminate boards market is driven by factors such as rising demand for durability of furniture and home equipment. Additionally, the need for eco-friendly substitutes in furniture materials is gaining traction during the forecast period which also propels the market growth. Laminate boards market is segmented into small volume and large volume, based on size. Laminate boards market is segmented into printing, lacquering and embossing, based on nature. Laminate Boards Market geographically spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. North America is likely to dominate the market followed by Europe. APAC, Middle-East and African market are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to emerging economies and favorable opportunities in the large, medium and small markets. The key players in the laminate boards market are Shubham Boards, Fushi Wood Group, Yorkshire Plywood, Patel Kenwood, EGGER, Norbord, SmartPly, Louisiana-Pacific, Weyerhaeuser NR Company, BaoYuan Wood Luli Group, Shouguang Hualin Wood, and Linyi Huicai Board.

