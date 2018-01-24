Adaptive Medias To Pioneer Use Of Cryptocurrency In Cannabis Industry

Two Cryptocurrency Experts Join Company as Senior; Advisors in Preparation for Global Debut of Cryptocurrency Division

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCQB: ADTM), to be soon renamed as "Perfect Circle, Inc.", today announced that it has named two cryptocurrency experts as Senior Advisors to Management as it prepares for the nationwide debut of its cryptocurrency platform, which has been almost exclusively developed as a solution for the cannabis industry's banking challenges. The two crytpocurrency experts, Angel Mondragon and Patrick Benske, who have joined as senior advisors, further strengthen the Company's leadership team and significantly broaden its expertise and knowledge of the cryptocurrency marketplace.

"For many on Wall Street, 'blockchain' technology and 'cryptocurrency' are hot buzzwords, but for real players in the cannabis industry who have struggled to assert control over their banking and finances from inception, these buzzwords are the keys to solving what felt like an unsolvable problem," said John B. Strong, Chairman and CEO of Adaptive Medias, Inc. "Although cannabis has been legalized across most of the nation, it is still considered illegal at the federal level, which has raised a number of challenges for those in the market attempting to conduct any financial transactions. The Company believes its far advanced cryptocurrency platform, built on a foundation of complex algorithms, could represent the go-to solution for this major bottleneck in the industry."

Angel Mondragon Joins as Senior Advisor for Cryptocurrency Division

Angel Mondragon is an investor and an entrepreneur. After leaving the University of New Mexico to begin his real estate venture in Phoenix, AZ, Angel quickly built a reputation for most house flips within a year while developing a unique skill set for special financing. Within the last 4 years, his small investing firm Plutus International quickly gained momentum within the FX community as well. During this transition, Angel reached out to Adaptive Medias and together promptly entered into an investment deal together that would soon be considered a Unicorn. After their initial success, the two began getting involved in the cannabis sector and truly started to take advantage the crypto space. Angel developed his first coin (PLTX) for the firm that wouldn't be actualized until early 2018. Now he and his team are on a mission to disrupt the banking industry, to distribute wealth to the masses by utilizing new decentralized tools and technologies.

Patrick Benske Joins as Senior Advisor for Cryptocurrency Division

Patrick Benske is a passionate, optimistic digital marketer, forex + crypto trader and young enthusiast with great efforts and knowledge. Straight out of high school he partnered up with a colleague to launch their own design & web agency which they have built up locally to increase their recognition and reputation in the industry leading them to win numerous accolades and awards. As of today, Patrick has impacted over 20,000 marketers, designers, and business owners through his intimate knowledge of the cryptocurrency space. Well known brand and figures constantly contact Patrick for advice on how to grow their business, some of which are exceeding $100 million in annual revenue. Early 2016 Patrick has developed an interest in the financial sector which led him to study Forex. Patrick now operates a mentorship program where he teaches students how to trade profitably. In 2018 Patrick joined forces with Plutus to disrupt the fintech and crypto industry.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE MEDIAS, INC.

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCQB: ADTM) will soon be renamed as Perfect Circle, Inc. as part of the Company's transition into a pure cannabis play. The Company's new cryptocurrency division will focus on developing and launching a solution to the cannabis industry's banking challenges. The Company is currently in the process of strengthening its management team in advance of a global debut of its new technology. For more information, please call 855-FUND-420.

