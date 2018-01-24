Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-24 12:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUTNTIB INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter referred to as the Company) has submitted an application to Nasdaq Vilnius to renew trading of Company's shares from 25th January 2018, after Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian Branch made records in the shareholders securities accounts and having assessed that the Company's securities account managers have to make changes at their level.



The trading of shares in INVL Baltic Real Estate has been suspended in order to ensure the effective protection of interests of Company's shareholders during the implementation of the decisions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on 29 December 2017, which decided to change the amount of shares and the nominal value per share of the Company.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com