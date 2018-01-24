Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Presentation and Conference Call Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

sprite-preloader
LONDON, January 24, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will hold a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2017 on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 3:00 pm CET (9:00 am EST, 2:00 pm GMT) in the auditorium at Swedbank, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0115, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation and call will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to participate may dial +44 330 336 9411 (UK), +1 646 828 8156 (US & Canada) or +47 2350 0296 (Norway) and quote the code: 9278168. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the call. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the
Stolt-Nielsen website at: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/ (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/)

For additional information please contact:

Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8972
j.engelhardtsen@stolt.com

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
V.P. Corporate Finance
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Stolt-Nielsen Limited via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)