

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L), a biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the technology transfer of CINRYZE (C1 esterase inhibitor) drug product manufacturing process to its Vienna, Austria manufacturing site.



CINRYZE is an injectable prescription medicine that is used to help prevent swelling and/or painful attacks in teenagers and adults with Hereditary Angioedema or HAE, a rare genetic disease.



Shire will begin commercial manufacturing of Cinryze drug product in Vienna in the first quarter of 2018. Cinryze will also continue to be produced by a third-party supplier, providing an additional supply source to meet patient demand.



Matt Walker, Head of Technical Operations, said, 'With the FDA's approval of the tech transfer, we are pleased to strengthen our supply reliability for adult and adolescent HAE patients who count on Cinryze to help prevent attacks.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX