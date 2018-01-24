Symmetry Closes 2017 with Third Consecutive Year of Growth

SAP managed application and hybrid cloud expert experiences continued growth, increases number of new customers by 25% year-over-year, expands internationally, enhances its services portfolio, and signs strategic partnerships

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Symmetry today announced that it acquired a record-setting number of new customers in 2017, driven by medium and large enterprises increasingly looking for technical application management expertise and hybrid cloud solutions as they migrate their critical SAP environments to the cloud.

Adding more than 50 new enterprise customers since the beginning of 2015 in the manufacturing, life sciences, high tech, and consumer products industries - combined with continued strong installed base expansion into new services - fueled a two-year CAGR of 50% for Symmetry's SAP cloud hosting revenue since its national platform expansion. Additionally, 64% of Symmetry's customers now consume multiple services from the company's growing portfolio of managed public and private cloud hosting, SAP technology managed services and its industry leading ControlPanelGRCsoftware-representing a 34% increase over the same period of time.

"The continued acceleration in our business reflects a broader industry trend of enterprises looking for specialized partners with deep domain expertise in migrating SAP environments to the hybrid cloud," said Pete Stevenson, Chairman and CEO of Symmetry. "Our competitive advantage comes from our high-touch approach to customer care, the intersection of decades of private cloud hosting and technical SAP application management expertise combined with key partnerships and technology investments specifically designed to power our customers' enterprise SAP deployments."

During the year, Symmetry bolstered the global reach of its fully redundant, high availability cloud hosting platform as well as enhanced its software and services portfolio, including:

International Expansion - Symmetry extended its North American cloud platform to the European market with the launch of a new cloud hosting platform in Amsterdam . This platform integrates with the company's four other cloud hosting platform locations and creates a global infrastructure that is purpose-built for SAP application management; security; governance, risk and compliance (GRC); and hosting services.

- Symmetry extended its North American cloud platform to the European market with the launch of a new cloud hosting platform in . This platform integrates with the company's four other cloud hosting platform locations and creates a global infrastructure that is purpose-built for SAP application management; security; governance, risk and compliance (GRC); and hosting services. Next Generation Release of Symmetry's ControlPanelGRCSoftware - updated ControlPanelGRCfunctionality makes it the first access control platform to offer actionable, out-of-the-box segregation of duties rules for S/4HANA and Fiori applications in addition to existing SAP GUI transactions. The system is widely recognized for its ease of installation and rapid time to benefit for users.

- updated ControlPanelGRCfunctionality makes it the first access control platform to offer actionable, out-of-the-box segregation of duties rules for S/4HANA and Fiori applications in addition to existing SAP GUI transactions. The system is widely recognized for its ease of installation and rapid time to benefit for users. SAP Migration Partnership - a strategic partnership with smartShift Technologies enables companies to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk for enterprises migrating their mission-critical SAP environments to SAP HANA in the cloud, and to remediate years of custom code development.

- a strategic partnership with smartShift Technologies enables companies to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk for enterprises migrating their mission-critical SAP environments to SAP HANA in the cloud, and to remediate years of custom code development. New "SAP-as-a-Service" Offer - Symmetry joined the SAP Partner Managed Cloud program to offer its enterprise customers a simplified SAP deployment option that migrates them from multiple contracts and capital expenditures to a subscription service covering software, infrastructure, service and support.

- Symmetry joined the SAP Partner Managed Cloud program to offer its enterprise customers a simplified SAP deployment option that migrates them from multiple contracts and capital expenditures to a subscription service covering software, infrastructure, service and support. Managed SAP on Public Cloud Service - Symmetry extended its SAP and managed cloud expertise to the AWS cloud infrastructure. This capability enables customers to choose the right deployment model and the flexibility to mix and match public, private, and on-premise options without sacrificing performance and availability.

Symmetry extended its SAP and managed cloud expertise to the AWS cloud infrastructure. This capability enables customers to choose the right deployment model and the flexibility to mix and match public, private, and on-premise options without sacrificing performance and availability. United VARs Cloud Partnership - United VARs, the world's largest alliance of SAP channel partners, selected Symmetry as its worldwide infrastructure partner for the United VARs Cloud Solution for SAP HANA.

In terms of industry recognition, HPE awarded Symmetry with its 2017 Grand Prize for "Service Provider Award for Customer Excellence" in a program that celebrates the vendor's cloud service provider partners and their customers on business outcomes. Symmetry won for its work with New England BioLabs, Inc., the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications. Symmetry was also named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time.

As Symmetry's business expands, it continues to hire for positions in engineering, business development, SAP application management and consulting, as well as other departments.

About Symmetry

Symmetry' manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model - The Symmetry Way - combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRCsoftware suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANAOperations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe.

