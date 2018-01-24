Diligent Leverages Avoca Quality Consortium Standards to Improve Quality and Reduce Cycle Time in the Prequalification of Technical Providers



EDMONTON, Alberta, 2018-01-24 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO) is pleased to announce its participation in the Avoca Diligent Prequalification Platform. The purpose of this initiative is to increase quality, improve efficiency, reduce risk, and accelerate technical service provider onboarding by centralizing aspects of prequalification activities.



Diligent was created by engaging an expert advisory board from the Avoca Quality Consortium to develop industry standards for prequalification of technical service providers. These standards were mapped, when possible, to health authority regulations or regulatory guidance. They underwent a rigorous review by The Avoca Group, the advisory board, and companies in the industry that deliver these technical services. Upon finalizing the prequalification industry standards, prequalification tools were developed that map back to these standards, including Request for Information (RFI) templates.



The Avoca Group has been inviting leading clinical service providers to submit completed RFIs and centralize them so they are readily available to sponsors (and clinical research organizations (CROs), if applicable) to expedite the process of prequalifying and onboarding new clinical service providers. TRIO has joined this transformational initiative and invites sponsors to contact The Avoca Group at Diligent@theavocagroup.com to request their completed RFI as needed to accelerate their review and onboarding of TRIO for their clinical trials.



"TRIO is excited to take part in the Diligent Prequalification Platform," shared Dr. Launa Aspeslet, TRIO's Chief Executive Officer. "TRIO is dedicated to bringing forward treatments which will benefit patients with cancer. TRIO is constantly looking at solutions to expedite trial conduct with the utmost quality. We expect this initiative to facilitate collaborations to run cancer clinical trials."



"The Avoca Group is pleased that TRIO has decided to participate in Diligent," says Patricia Leuchten, CEO of The Avoca Group. "This is another example of TRIO's commitment to advancing translational cancer research with novel and innovative approaches to delivering clinical trials efficiently and on time."



About TRIO TRIO, together with its global network of dedicated investigators, is a not-for-profit academic oncology research organization offering full Clinical Research Organization (CRO) services to conduct its clinical trials. We are dedicated to advancing translational cancer research by bringing innovative and targeted therapeutics to clinical practice. Our mission is to further cancer research through our translational research model led by Dr. Dennis Slamon. TRIO conducts novel clinical trials with designs scientifically based on the preclinical findings from the Translational Oncology Research Laboratory (TORL) at UCLA. Additional information can be found by visiting www.trioncology.org.



About The Avoca Group



The Avoca Group, whose clients include top five pharmaceutical companies and global contract research organizations (CROs), is a driving force behind the continuous improvement of outsourced clinical research. In 2011, the Avoca Quality Consortium, a pre-competitive collaborative, was formed and sponsored by Pfizer and Lilly. Members include more than 70 pharma, biotech, and clinical service providers. Founded in 1999, the company works exclusively in the health care industry with a focus on clinical research and clinical outsourcing. Learn more about The Avoca Group at www.theavocagroup.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Media inquiries: Launa Aspeslet, PhD, RAC CEO, TRIO Email: launa.aspeslet@trioncology.org Phone: 780-702-2260 Matthieu Rupin, MSc Business Development Director, TRIO Email: matthieu.rupin@trioncology.org Phone: (+33) 1 58 10 08 89