Metso Corporation: Metso's valve business strengthened its presence globally with 24 new distributors in 2017

Metso's valve business strengthened its presence globally with 24 new distributors in 2017

Metso signed a total of 24 new distributor agreements globally for its valve and valve controls businesses during 2017. The agreements cover many countries in Europe, such as UK, Spain, Croatia, Turkey, France and Benelux, and include four new distributors in India and Brazil. Furthermore, Metso's local presence is strengthened through collaboration with new partners in China, Korea and other Southeast Asian countries.

The new agreements help to further expand the coverage of Metso's valve offering in various customer industries. Depending on the country, the distributors serve process industries, such as refineries, chemical, fertilizer, steel, bioenergy, power, pulp and paper, and waste water. Many of the distributors also provide service support for Metso valves and valve controls.

"These agreements allow us to extend the availability of our valve solutions globally and provide comprehensive solutions for customers in an addition to our local services. The target is to strengthen our presence in the traditional core areas and to open new markets," says John Quinlivan, President of Metso's Valves business.



Caption: Neles ball valve, Neles globe valve with intelligent Neles NDX valve controller and Jamesbury butterfly valve are part of Metso's wide product portfolio.

Distribution channel expansion calls for recognized partners

Metso has a strong direct sales organization and an extensive service network globally to serve its customers. Extending the sales channel network complements the existing presence and is one the most important strategic growth initiatives in many key markets for Metso's valves business.

The target is to develop the sales channel and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing) business outside North America, where the sales model is largely based on an extensive distributor, agent and OEM network.

"We are looking for partners who are already recognized players in their markets, partners who see the specific value of our products and are willing to make the investment to promote our products. In addition, they should have the ability to carry the inventory and have proven closeness with their customers," concludes Kyle Rayhill, Channel Development Director of Metso's Valves business.

Experienced in valves

Metso has a solid experience in delivering engineered performance and reliability to customers in a wide range of process industries through its leading product families Neles and Jamesbury.

Metso's extensive flow control services offering covers expert services from maintenance planning and execution to performance solutions. Metso's valve technology centers and valve production facilities are in Finland, the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, India and Brazil. Metso has over 40 valve and field device service centers worldwide.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

metso.com (http://www.metso.com), twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

