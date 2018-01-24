

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - House Price Index, Flash PMI and Existing Home Sales report are the major economic announcement on Wednesday. Major companies are expected to report their earnings on Wednesday and Thursday.



Investors are keen on the development in Davos, where around 70 world leaders as well as world's richest people are meeting for the World Economic Forum. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower. Early signs from U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 62 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 10.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday. The Dow edged down 3.79 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,210.81, the Nasdaq climbed 52.26 points or 0.7 percent to 7,460.29 and the S&P 500 rose 6.16 points or 0.2 percent to 2,839.13.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be published at 7.00 pm ET. The Composite Index in the prior year was up 4.1 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for November will be revealed at 9.;00 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 0.5 percent, in line with the prior month.



The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for January will be published at 9.45 am ET. The Composite consensus is for 54.00, up from 53.00 in December.



National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 5.750 million, slightly down from 5.810 million in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA that provides weekly information on petroleum inventories in the U.S., whether produced here or abroad, will be published at 10.30 am ET. The crude oil inventories were down 6.9 million barrels, while gasoline improved by 3.6 million barrels.



Two year floating rate Notes auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five-year Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, United Technologies Corp. said it expects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $6.85 to $7.10. Total sales are expected between $62.5 billion to $64.0 billion, including organic sales growth of 4 to 6 percent. In fiscal 2017, adjusted earnings per share were $6.65 and sales were $59.8 billion.



Novartis AG said its fourth-quarter profit more-than-doubled with higher sales and the absence of prior year's charge. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company expects net sales to grow low to mid single digit, and core operating income to grow mid to high single digit, both at constant currency rates.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares hit fresh two-year highs on optimism about growth in 2018. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 12.96 points or 0.37 percent to end at 3,559.47 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 27.99 points or 0.08 percent to 32,958.69.



Japanese shares fell. Weaker- than- expected Japanese trade data for December also dented sentiment. The Nikkei average dropped 183.37 points or 0.76 percent to 23,940.78, while the broader Topix index closed half a percent lower at 1,901.23.



Australian shares closed higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index both ended up by 0.29 percent at 6,054.70 and 6,168.80, respectively.



European shares are trading mostly lower. The CAC 40 of France is down 0.63 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 1.84 points or 0.02 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 16.71 points or 0.22 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 53.16 points or 0.56 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 0.02 percent.



