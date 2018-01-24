AIM-quoted mining company Strategic Minerals has announced plans to step up exploration efforts at its Hanns Camp project in Western Australia after new drilling revealed multiple nickel and cobalt indications. Eight of Strategic's new holes indicated nickel at a grade of 0.63% or above with additional cobalt credits as Dr Martin Gole, the project's new geologist, identified the existence of key requirements for the potential accumulation of nickel sulphides. Strategic said the sulphides finding ...

