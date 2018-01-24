Tri-Star Resources announced on Wednesday that it has invested a further $2.8m (£2.05m ) via additional mezzanine loan to Strategic & Precious Metals Processing (SPMP), to assist in further development of the Oman Antimony Roaster (OAR) project. The AIM-traded company said the OAR is located in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman, with Tri-Star holding a 40% equity interest in SPMP. It said the investment in SPMP was financed from Tri-Star's existing cash resources, constituting part of the proceeds of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...