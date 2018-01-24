Full-service upscale and lifestyle hotel company PPHE Hotel Group announced on Wednesday that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has exchanged contracts to buy from its joint venture partner its 50% interest in its joint venture company, Aspirations, for a consideration of £35m, subject to working capital adjustments to be made on completion. The London-listed firm said Aspirations owns the site located by Old Street, Rivington Street, Great Eastern Street and Bath Place, London EC1, on which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...