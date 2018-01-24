Specialist drug discovery and development company ImmuPharma announced on Wednesday that, in response to institutional demand, it has completed a fundraise totalling £10m before expenses via a placing of 6,944,445 new ordinary shares at a price of 144p per share, with new and existing investors. The AIM-traded firm said it would apply the additional funds to support future investment in its P140 peptide platform. It also said the proceeds of the placing would provide it with additional working ...

