The eurozone has started 2018 strongly, with growth at a near 12-year high and the largest payroll gain since 2000, according to data published on Wednesday. The early 'flash' reading of the IHS Markit eurozone purchasing managers' indices were led by the service sector's fastest growth since August 2007 but held back by a slight slowdown from manufacturers. The composite PMI rose to 58.6 in January, up from 58.1 in December and the highest since June 2006. Manufacturing output growth slowed but ...

